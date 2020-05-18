120 shopkeepers fined

(@FahadShabbir)

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad has said price control magistrates were discharging their duties properly to ensure provision of edibles to the masses on the government fixed price.

He appreciated the performance of magistrates on Monday as they visited about two thousand business points in various markets and checked price lists.

He said that in the district magistrates had fined of Rs 190,000 to 120 shopkeepers over profiteering.