120 shopkeepers fined on charges of profiteering during

Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:54 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :District administration imposed Rs 206,700 fine on 120 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering during last 24 hours.

According to official sources, special price control magistrates raided different markets and inspected 552 shops.

They found 120 shopkeepers earning undue profit. They also arrested 11 shopkeepers and sent them behind bar after summary trial. Similarly, FIRs were also registered against three shopkeepers, the official sources concluded.

