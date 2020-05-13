120 shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Multan

District administration imposed Rs 206,700 fine on 120 shopkeepers for profiteering during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :District administration imposed Rs 206,700 fine on 120 shopkeepers for profiteering during last 24 hours.

According to official sources, special price control magistrates raided different markets and inspected 552 shops.

They found 120 shopkeepers earning undue profit.

They also arrested 11 shopkeepers and sent them behind bar after summary trial. Similarly, FIRs were also registered against three shopkeepers, the official sources concluded.