120 Students Of Bannu University Trained In KPITB Project

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 06:49 PM

A three-year joint project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and University of Science and Technology, Bannu have successfully imparted training to 120 male and female students in 30 different short courses pertaining to IT-related skills

A closing ceremony was held here in that regard, where Vice Chancellor Bannu University Prof. Dr Khairul Zaman was the chief guest while Sahibzada Ali Muhammad, Director of Information Technology Bannu, Project Manager Zahid Nawaz, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dean of Sciences Prof. Dr Sultan Mehmood, Dean Prof. Dr Aurangzeb Khan Darshal, Bannu University Coordinator Dr Umar Farooq, Director IT Nasir Gul, Public Relations Officer Bashir Ahmed, Coordinator Zakia Tanzila Fatima, Deputy Director of Finance Qismatullah Khan and a large number of students were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khairul Zaman said that Durshal project was first project of its kind in KP which would help youth to set up their own business.

He said that most of the youth did not have business experience, but after learning skills during the three year project, they would be able to work out viable business proposal and support their families in dignified manner.

Dr Zaman said that hundreds of students here have benefited from the three-year program and added they would render valuable services for the development of the nation through skills acquired in the project.

Lauding the efforts of the project coordinator of Bannu University, he said that he (the project coordinator) had achieved an important milestone by successfully completing the project through hard work, for which he deserves to be congratulated.

