120-truck food convoy reaches Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A convoy of 120 trucks carrying food items has reached Kurram district to provide relief to people across the area.

According to the district administration, the food will be distributed among deserving individuals.

Following the transportation of these food items, prices of essential commodities have decreased.

So far, 300 trucks carrying relief goods have arrived in Kurram.

Meanwhile, other charitable organizations and donors have also dispatched essential goods and food items.

Police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel provided security to ensure the convoy reached its destination safely.

The district administration has also begun removing trenches and heavy weapons to enhance security in the region.

Local residents have reported improved security following the launch of targeted operations against terrorists in the area.