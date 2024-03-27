120-Years-Old Saraiki poet passes away

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Renowned Saraiki poet, 120-years-old, Punno Zada Shad has passed away after ailment here in Bahawalpur.

Punno Zad Shad was suffering from ailment and died at the age of 120 years. He had earned a good name in the field of Saraiki poetry.

He wrote poems and ghazals in Saraiki language.

His funeral prayers were offered which were attended by a large number of people including civil society leaders, writers, poets and journalists. He was laid to rest at local graveyard.

People who attended his Namaz-e-Janaz expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Shad. They prayed for eternal rest of the departed soul.