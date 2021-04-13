UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,200 Acres State Land Retrieved

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:41 PM

1,200 acres state land retrieved

As many as 1,200 acres of state land worth Rs 45 million was retrieved in Jhang district on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 1,200 acres of state land worth Rs 45 million was retrieved in Jhang district on Tuesday.

According to official sources, an anti-corruption team held an operation in Chak No 10/2 Thal 10 in Jhang and retrieved the land.

The illegal occupants had cultivated grains crop on the land which was handed over to therevenue department, the source added.

Related Topics

Jhang Million

Recent Stories

Govt decides to take strict action against those b ..

3 minutes ago

France hooker Chat out until June with broken fibu ..

2 minutes ago

US FDA, CDC Recommend 'Pause' in Use of Johnson & ..

3 minutes ago

Practical steps needed to improve traffic flow; sa ..

3 minutes ago

1300 Ad hoc doctors demand regularization of jobs

3 minutes ago

German Climate Activists Take Legal Action Against ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.