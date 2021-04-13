1,200 acres state land retrieved

As many as 1,200 acres of state land worth Rs 45 million was retrieved in Jhang district on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 1,200 acres of state land worth Rs 45 million was retrieved in Jhang district on Tuesday.

According to official sources, an anti-corruption team held an operation in Chak No 10/2 Thal 10 in Jhang and retrieved the land.

The illegal occupants had cultivated grains crop on the land which was handed over to therevenue department, the source added.