1,200 bags of fertilisers seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A task force of the Agriculture Department, during a crackdown on hoarders, seized 1200 bags of urea fertiliser and distributed it among farmers at the official rate, here on Thursday.

Deputy Director Khalid Mahmood said that crackdown on hoarders and profiteers was in full swing in the district and strict legal action was being taken against the elements involved in hoarding and profiteering.

He said the task force recovered 1200 bags from Sheikh Khalil Umair traders in Dijkot and sold those out at the rate of Rs 3,210 per bag. The dealer was also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on-the-spot.