1200 bags of fertilizer seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Suleman Mansha has seized more than 1200 bags of fertilizers from illegal hoarding, here on Thursday.

Spokesman of local administration said that AC Sammundri on a tip-off conducted raid at a godown of a fertilizer dealer and recovered more than 1200 bags of fertilizers which he stored illegally to sell them in the black for profiteering.

The seized quantity of fertilizer would be sold out at government-fixed rate.

The AC sealed premises of the godown while further action against fertilizer dealer was under progress, he added.