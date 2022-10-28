UrduPoint.com

1200 Bags Of Subsidized Flour Recovered, Five Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 07:17 PM

1200 bags of subsidized flour recovered, five arrested

The district administration here on Friday recovered 1200 bags of subsidized flour from a factory and arrested five persons

The district administration here on Friday recovered 1200 bags of subsidized flour from a factory and arrested five persons.

According to Deputy Commissioner Office, the flour bags were recovered during a raid conducted in Jagnath areas by Assistant Commissioner Laeeqa Akram.

Five persons were also arrested for replacing flour sacks and afterwards packing the flour in bags printed with new price.

The subsidized flour was later sold to consumers in the market on 1600 per bag.

The district administration also sealed the factory.

More Stories From Pakistan

