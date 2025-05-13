1200 BHUs, RHCs to be transformed into Maryam Nawaz health clinics in first phase: minister

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Law, Communications and Works Malik Sohaib Ahmad Barth said on Tuesday that 1200 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) would be transformed into modern health facilities titled as Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics in the first phase across Punjab.
He expressed these views during a visit to an under-construction Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic at Shamkot. The provincial minister expressed grave concerns over a theft incident at the under-construction site and ordered the executive engineer buildings to lodge a case and take stern action against those found involved.
He said that BHUs and RHCs were being transformed into state-of-the-art health facilities and ordered that the Shamkot health facility should be completed on time. He asked the executive engineer highways and other officials concerned to ensure utilization of quality materials in the scheme.
He appealed to people of the areas to protect the public property from criminals pleading that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was spending a huge amount to provide best health facilities at their doorsteps.
