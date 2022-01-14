UrduPoint.com

1200 Candidates Appear In DPT Entrance Exam At JSMU

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 09:58 PM

The entrance examination for a five year degree programme Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) of the Institute of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation (IPTR JSMU) was held here at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The entrance examination for a five year degree programme Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) of the Institute of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation (IPTR JSMU) was held here at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) on Friday According to Dr Fatima Abid Director Admissions out of thousands of applications received around 1200 applicants were found eligible to compete for a total of 100 seats of DPT Ninety of these seats are open merit and 10 are self financed she explained Acting Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Shahid Rasul praised the examination arrangements to assist a substantial number of candidates Director Institute of Physical Therapy JSMU Dr Mohammad Khan inspected the test centers with Registrar Dr Azam Khan and administrative officer Waheed BalochOffice of Admissions organized the entrance examination at two JSMU cluster centers and provided invigilators and supporting staff across Campus 1 and 2.

