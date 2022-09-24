1,200 cops provided security to 28 Safar processions, majalis

UrduPoint.com

Sargodha police have finalised the security arrangements for two processions and four Majalis of Safar-ul-Muzaffar, to be held on September 25 (Sunday).

A spokesperson for district police on Saturday said foolproof security arrangements have been made to ensure law and order on 28 Safar ul Muzaffar.

He informed that over 1,200 cops including security personnel of Special Branch police, Elite Force, Lady police will be deployed to provide foolproof security to procession, taken out from Block 7 and conclude at Block 19.

The mourners will only be allowed to join procession from the designated entry points he said and added that a special traffic plan had devised for smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city.

Strict checking of vehicles were also being made at entry and exit points of the city, he added.

