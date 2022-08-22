1200 detoxicated drug addicts to rejoin families on 25th

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has said that 1200 detoxicated drug addicts under treatment in various rehabilitation centres would be discharged and handed over to their families on August 25, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has said that 1200 detoxicated drug addicts under treatment in various rehabilitation centres would be discharged and handed over to their families on August 25, 2022.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the provision of employment for rehabilitated drug addicts here on Monday. The meeting was attended by industrialists, traders and presidents of various bazaars' associations.

During the meeting, traders and industrialists announced the provision of employment for 314 more rehabilitated drug addicts. The meeting beside the provision of employment also decided monitoring of the rehabilitated addicts to prevent their return towards addiction.

He said that a function would be arranged on August 25, 2022 wherein the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will hand over appointment letters among the rehabilitated drug addicts and will also be handed over to their families.

The rehabilitation of these 1200 persons would be followed by the shifting of 700 drug addicts to rehabilitation centres to clean the provincial capital of the drug addicts.

The Commissioner Peshawar Division said that the addicts of ice drug and heroin living inside their houses would be shifted to rehabilitation centres through a specially established control room.

He said that in light of public complaints, practical steps would be taken next month to eradicate narcotics from educational institutions and a joint meeting of all concerned agencies would be convened to frame a strategy for this purpose.

He said that after the approval of the provincial government, the dope tests of all students of educational institutions would be conducted to shift the victims of ice drug and other addictions to rehabilitation centres.

The Commissioner said that the credit of the success of the Drug Free Peshawar Campaign goes to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, district administration, Social Welfare Department and other concerned agencies, whose efforts had helped these people to rejoin the society.

He also lauded the role of print, electronic and social media in creating awareness in this regard and for their help in reuniting drug addicts with their families.