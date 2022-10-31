1,200 health campuses established in flood-hit areas: Abdul Qadir Patel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said that the government has achieved the target of setting up 1,200 health campuses in flood-affected areas.

In a statement, the minister said that these health campuses were established to provide the best medical services to the flood-affected people.

He said that so far 386,169 patients have been provided free medical services at these campuses including 87,260 children of age under five years.

He added that 34,273 children have been vaccinated while 106,908 women have been provided health treatment in flood-hit areas through these campuses.

He said that these campuses have been established in consultation with the provinces in identified flood-affected districts across Pakistan in support of the ongoing relief response efforts in the flood-affected areas.

He said that all basic health services are being provided at these campuses including free medicines, vaccination of eligible children, and treatment of vector-borne and water-borne diseases (diarrhea and enteric fever).

Medicines for skin disease, eye infections, anti-diarrhea, and water purification tablets are also being provided at these campuses.