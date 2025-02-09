1,200 held over Kite Flying Prohibition Act violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) As many as 1,200 accused have been arrested and 1,142 cases registered over violation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act across Punjab, this year so far.

Furthermore, the spokesperson revealed that over 75,700 kites, more than 2,600 string wheels, and charge sheets for over 840 cases have been submitted.

In Lahore alone, 350 accused were arrested, 351 cases were registered, and more than 17,700 kites and 552 string wheels were recovered. Last year, a total of 12,525 accused were arrested and 11,866 cases were registered across Punjab, including Lahore.