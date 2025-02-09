Open Menu

1,200 Held Over Kite Flying Prohibition Act Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM

1,200 held over Kite Flying Prohibition Act violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) As many as 1,200 accused have been arrested and 1,142 cases registered over violation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act across Punjab, this year so far.

Furthermore, the spokesperson revealed that over 75,700 kites, more than 2,600 string wheels, and charge sheets for over 840 cases have been submitted.

In Lahore alone, 350 accused were arrested, 351 cases were registered, and more than 17,700 kites and 552 string wheels were recovered. Last year, a total of 12,525 accused were arrested and 11,866 cases were registered across Punjab, including Lahore.

Recent Stories

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

51 minutes ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

51 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

51 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

2 hours ago
 American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

3 hours ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

3 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

3 hours ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan