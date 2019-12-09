1200 Kanal state land retrieved in Vehari

Over 1234 Kanal state land worth around Rs 2852 million has been retrieved in district Vehari during the month of November 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Over 1234 Kanal state land worth around Rs 2852 million has been retrieved in district Vehari during the month of November

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed in a briefing to Commissioner Multan Shan-Ul-Haq during visit to Vehari on Monday.

DC said that 1164 Kanal and 17 Marla agriculture land and 70 Kanal and seven Marla commercial land was retrieved during operation against encroachment in Vehari. He said that the value of agriculture land was assessed at Rs 216 million and urban land Rs 2636 million.

He stated that 194 profiteers were arrested in the year 2019 so far and over Rs 10 million fine was imposed and recovered.

In November 2019, 7411 places were raided, 51 FIRs were got registered, 24 violators were arrested and Rs 2.4 million was recovered as fine.

He said that crackdown was in progress against illegal housing schemes while notices issued to 20 illegal petrol pumps and eight marriage halls.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani informed that a sum of Rs 900 million has been released to Vehari where four new and 108 old schemes were under execution.

Commissioner also visited DHQ hospital Vehari and inaugurated a resource centre.

Shanul Haq asked the DC and ACs to regularly hold open courts to decide pending cases and resolve complaints of the people at the earliest.