UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1200 Kanal State Land Retrieved In Vehari

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:32 PM

1200 Kanal state land retrieved in Vehari

Over 1234 Kanal state land worth around Rs 2852 million has been retrieved in district Vehari during the month of November 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Over 1234 Kanal state land worth around Rs 2852 million has been retrieved in district Vehari during the month of November 2019.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed in a briefing to Commissioner Multan Shan-Ul-Haq during visit to Vehari on Monday.

DC said that 1164 Kanal and 17 Marla agriculture land and 70 Kanal and seven Marla commercial land was retrieved during operation against encroachment in Vehari. He said that the value of agriculture land was assessed at Rs 216 million and urban land Rs 2636 million.

He stated that 194 profiteers were arrested in the year 2019 so far and over Rs 10 million fine was imposed and recovered.

In November 2019, 7411 places were raided, 51 FIRs were got registered, 24 violators were arrested and Rs 2.4 million was recovered as fine.

He said that crackdown was in progress against illegal housing schemes while notices issued to 20 illegal petrol pumps and eight marriage halls.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani informed that a sum of Rs 900 million has been released to Vehari where four new and 108 old schemes were under execution.

Commissioner also visited DHQ hospital Vehari and inaugurated a resource centre.

Shanul Haq asked the DC and ACs to regularly hold open courts to decide pending cases and resolve complaints of the people at the earliest.

Related Topics

Multan Petrol Agriculture Fine Marriage Visit Progress Vehari November 2019 Million Housing

Recent Stories

US Imposes New Magnitsky Sanctions Over Alleged Co ..

4 minutes ago

Maryam seeking court permission to go abroad stran ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi banks record net income of AED15 billion ..

36 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 being extended to merged districts

4 minutes ago

Construction of Boat Basin Jetty to cost Rs700 mil ..

4 minutes ago

US Expands Magnitsky Sanctions to Individuals, Com ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.