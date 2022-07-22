1200-kg dead chicken seized, discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams seized 1,200-kilogram dead chicken on Friday and discarded it.

A spokesman said that on a tip-off, a team, headed by PFA deputy director operations, set up a temporary picket at Jhundwali Road in Khurarianwala and succeeded in seizing 1200-kg dead chicken, being transported in a van to various hotels, restaurants and bakeries.

The team also rounded up the van driver and handed him over to Khurarianwala police for further action. The dead chicken was later on discarded at a dumping site with the help of workers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), he added.