1200 kg rotten chicken liver seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority and the district administrations have intensified crackdown against food adulteration across the province and seized over 1200 kg rotten chicken liver from a vehicle near motorway toll check post on Sunday.

The action was taken on the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

In another operation , 2000 liters counterfeit beverages were recovered from a distribution company in Chamkani area of Peshawar.

The distribution company was sealed and legal proceedings were started against the owner for selling fake beverages of branded Names.

The Food Safety Authority, during Ramazan has intensified its operations against factories, general stores, hotels and fast food points and vendors were sensitised on the SOPs of Food Safety Authority and directed them to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Authority for their concerned businesses. According to the Food Safety Authority, general stores and fast food points were also inspected across the province.

The rotten liver was discarded while following proper standard operating procedures.