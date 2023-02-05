UrduPoint.com

1200 Kites Confiscated During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

1200 kites confiscated during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 13 kite sellers, kite flyers and confiscated 1200 kites and strings from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Rawal Town police held 7 kite sellers Yawar Ali, Hassan Nisar, Mazhar Khan, Muhammad Nabil, Riaz, Jahanzeb and Muhammad Younis and recovered 1,035 kites and strings from their possession.

Similarly, Potohar Town Police nabbed six kite flyers Saran, Haseeb, Shayan, Abdullah, Shahzeb and Umar and recovered 155 kites from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against the kite sellers and kite flyers. Cases will be registered against them without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Police Progress Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

12 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

27 minutes ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

27 minutes ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

1 hour ago
 First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease ..

First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.