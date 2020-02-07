1200 kites confiscated in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Police carried out operation and confiscated 1200 kites, 20 strings rolls and arrested three kite supplier here on Friday.

According to police spokesman, Police Saddar Beroni raided and confiscated 1200 kites, 20 strings rolls and material used for kite flying while arrested Malik Abdul Wahab, Khanzada Khan, Mohsin Ali.

City Police Officer CPO Capt Rtd. Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that strict action would be taken against the Kite flying, adding that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He made it clear that ban of kite flying strictly implemented. He said that Station House Officer SHO would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.