1200 Kites Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday seized 1200 kites and other paraphernalia from five people at Akbarabad Chowk near vegetable market.

A team of Kotwali police intercepted Muhammad Javed at Akbarabad Chowk and seized kites, twine and other material from his possession.

On his lead, the police raided at a factory and arrested 4 people including the owner of factory andrecovered kites and other material.

A case has been registered against the accused.

