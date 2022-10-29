1200 kites seized

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday seized 1200 kites and other paraphernalia from five people at Akbarabad Chowk near vegetable market.

A team of Kotwali police intercepted Muhammad Javed at Akbarabad Chowk and seized kites, twine and other material from his possession.

On his lead, the police raided at a factory and arrested 4 people including the owner of factory andrecovered kites and other material.

A case has been registered against the accused.