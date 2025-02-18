Open Menu

1200 Liter Liquor Seized, 2 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 10:51 PM

The police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered more than 1200 liter liquor from their possession on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered more than 1200 liter liquor from their possession on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that a police team under supervision of SP Lyallpur Town conducted raid in Gulberg area and recovered more than 1200 liters liquor packed in bottles and hid at secret places.

The police arrested two accused - Mohsin and Sheron - from the spot while further investigation was under progress, he added.

