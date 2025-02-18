1200 Liter Liquor Seized, 2 Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 10:51 PM
The police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered more than 1200 liter liquor from their possession on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered more than 1200 liter liquor from their possession on Tuesday.
Police spokesman said that a police team under supervision of SP Lyallpur Town conducted raid in Gulberg area and recovered more than 1200 liters liquor packed in bottles and hid at secret places.
The police arrested two accused - Mohsin and Sheron - from the spot while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International
Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament
KP police honors brave officers for counter-terrorism efforts
FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, including global and regional
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Japanese emperor on hi ..
ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..
'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP police honors brave officers for counter-terrorism efforts2 minutes ago
-
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud21 minutes ago
-
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case25 minutes ago
-
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 1925 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition “Elements in Motion’ will be held on Feb198 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to achieve $5 billion bilateral trade target with Turkiye: PM21 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss digitalization of labour department8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro chairs meeting of social organizations8 minutes ago
-
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires pays courtesy call on PM8 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khwarij in S. Waziristan8 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses Sanam Javed’s petition against show-cause notice to guarantor5 minutes ago
-
Minister Sikandar tasks universities with strengthening institutions, promoting skill development5 minutes ago