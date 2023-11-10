Open Menu

1200 Liter Smuggled Fuel Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 12:50 PM

1200 liter smuggled fuel seized

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Local police station Friday claimed to have foiled about 1200 liters smuggled oil and diesel during checking.

According to DPO Ahmed Mohayuddin, checking process across internal and external routes of the city was continued relentlessly.

As a result, the smuggling of said quantity of fuel from KPK and Balochistan provinces in the Punjab's district here was restricted.

The seized fuel was handed over to the custom authority on the spot.

SHO of Wah police station said that the culprits would face legal proceedings according to the law.

He said the police had coordinated the security to beef up checking at all routes of the district.

"All-out resources were being employed to avoid any untoward situation or backlash from smugglers while restricting their illegal movement," he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Police Station Oil All From

Recent Stories

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

10 minutes ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

18 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

22 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

36 minutes ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

13 hours ago
 Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

14 hours ago
 AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive j ..

AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive journalism for reformation of a ..

14 hours ago
 Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ..

Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ailing manufacturers

14 hours ago
 Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanit ..

Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanity, love, brotherhood through h ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan