1200 liter smuggled fuel seized

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Local police station Friday claimed to have foiled about 1200 liters smuggled oil and diesel during checking.

According to DPO Ahmed Mohayuddin, checking process across internal and external routes of the city was continued relentlessly.

As a result, the smuggling of said quantity of fuel from KPK and Balochistan provinces in the Punjab's district here was restricted.

The seized fuel was handed over to the custom authority on the spot.

SHO of Wah police station said that the culprits would face legal proceedings according to the law.

He said the police had coordinated the security to beef up checking at all routes of the district.

"All-out resources were being employed to avoid any untoward situation or backlash from smugglers while restricting their illegal movement," he added.