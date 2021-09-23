UrduPoint.com

1200 Liters Adulterated Milk Discarded

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:29 PM

1200 liters adulterated milk discarded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal the district administration Thursday conducted raids in the city against adulterated milk.

Following the orders Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Abbas Khan Afridi established a check point at the entry point of Chakdara and inspected milk containers and sent sample to testing lab.

On the basis of lab reports the AC seized and discarded 1200 Liters of adulterated milk and heavy fine imposed on the culprits.

