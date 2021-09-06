1200 more cameras to be installed in Islamabad under safe city project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 1200 additional cameras would be installed in Islamabad under safe city project to ensure effective security, prevent crime and effectively maintain law and order.

A source in the Central Police Office (CPO) said that requisition has been approved by the Interior Ministry to install 1200 additional cameras in Islamabad.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also directed to install cameras throughout Islamabad and 1200 cameras would be given to safe city project soon.

It is to mention that Safe City Project was approved in 2009 and since then the Capital has expanded and its population increased sharply. At present, more than 1,900 cameras are installed on different roads, highways, important and sensitive installations and markets while additional 1500 cameras would be installed in near future.

The cameras, the source said, cover more than one third of the Capital city and its network would be gradually expanded to the whole city.

He said that various steps are being taken to improve the overall efficiency of the force which included increase in the salaries of policemen, recruitment of 1500 personnel and extending the work scope of Eagle Squads.

Moreover, more smart cars would be also given to Islamabad police for effective patrolling and curbing crime.

He said that Safe City Project had been providing assistance to the police in tracing and identify the culprits on the request of operation division and investigation wing. Now the CPO has asked the project to play its role in prevention of the crime, the source added.

The capital police requested the interior ministry to increase the number of CCTV cameras and manpower for the Safe City Project, he said, adding that request had been approved and 1500 cameras would be installed soon.

