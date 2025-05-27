1,200 Officers Deployed As Islamabad Police Issues Cattle Market Security Plan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has issued a comprehensive security plan for all approved cattle markets across the Federal capital, deploying 1,200 officers to ensure the safety of traders and buyers.
An official told APP on Tuesday that the security plan has been prepared under the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and on the instructions of DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq. The plan covers security arrangements for six officially approved cattle markets in the city.
DIG Tariq said that as many as 1,200 police personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security at the markets. “Comprehensive measures have been taken to protect both traders and customers visiting the markets,” he added.
DIG said any violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will result in strict legal action. Setting up unauthorized markets will not be allowed under any circumstances.
DIG Tariq said legal action will be taken against illegal cattle markets and unauthorized sale points. Furthermore, an effective patrolling strategy will be implemented to crack down on fraudsters, pickpockets, and criminal elements.
DIG said patrolling teams, including Dolphin Squad and the Police Response Unit, will conduct continuous surveillance around the cattle markets to maintain law and order.
APP-rzr-mkz
