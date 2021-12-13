1200 police cops to be deployed for anti polio drive

As many as 1200 police cops would be deployed for security duty for five day anti-polio campaign, informed police spokesman here Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 1200 police cops would be deployed for security duty for five day anti-polio campaign, informed police spokesman here Monday.

As part of the tightened security for polio workers, police mobile vans will be patrolling in the area where the polio workers will be vaccinating children.

In addition, police have been deployed with polio vaccination 850 teams during door-to-door vaccination derive.

The five-day polio immunization drive is aimed at vaccinating children under five years of age.

Rawalpindi Police is always striving for the protection of the citizens and all available resources are being utilized for this purpose.