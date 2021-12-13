UrduPoint.com

1200 Police Cops To Be Deployed For Anti Polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:10 PM

1200 police cops to be deployed for anti polio drive

As many as 1200 police cops would be deployed for security duty for five day anti-polio campaign, informed police spokesman here Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 1200 police cops would be deployed for security duty for five day anti-polio campaign, informed police spokesman here Monday.

As part of the tightened security for polio workers, police mobile vans will be patrolling in the area where the polio workers will be vaccinating children.

In addition, police have been deployed with polio vaccination 850 teams during door-to-door vaccination derive.

The five-day polio immunization drive is aimed at vaccinating children under five years of age.

Rawalpindi Police is always striving for the protection of the citizens and all available resources are being utilized for this purpose.

Related Topics

Police Polio Mobile All

Recent Stories

GCU to impose ban on plastic products: VC

GCU to impose ban on plastic products: VC

22 seconds ago
 US Supreme Court Denies Johnson & Johnson Attempt ..

US Supreme Court Denies Johnson & Johnson Attempt to Appeal Talc Cancer Risk Law ..

25 seconds ago
 PPP, GDA, MQM leaders, workers and notables of UC- ..

PPP, GDA, MQM leaders, workers and notables of UC-12 Larkana city join PTI

26 seconds ago
 Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man ..

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City

28 seconds ago
 US Focusing on Understand Military Environment at ..

US Focusing on Understand Military Environment at Russia-Ukraine Border - Genera ..

4 minutes ago
 DBA nomination papers deadline overs

DBA nomination papers deadline overs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.