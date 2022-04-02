1,200 policemen deputed for security of worship places

Foolproof security arrangements have been finalized to ensure law and order in and around mosques, imambargahs and other worship places during the holy month of Ramazan

KASUR, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Foolproof security arrangements have been finalized to ensure law and order in and around mosques, imambargahs and other worship places during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that around 1,200 police personnel and volunteers would be on duty during Ramazan.

He further said that security had also been provided to 12 Ramazan bazaars being set up at various places of the district.