1,200 Policemen To Be Deployed For Religious Places Security

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide foolproof security to worshippers during the holy month of Ramazan, which is likely to begin from April 14.

Under the plan, the police will deploy 1,200 personnel at all the city's religious places including Mosques, Imambarghs, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas told APP on Tuesday.

He added that volunteers, private security guards and ladies police would also be deputed at various important places for the security purposes.

The CPO said the police had decided to set up special check posts at entry and exit points of the city, while rapid response squads were also formed for better surveillance.

He said policemen would also be deputed outside each Mosques and other religious places.

They would be equipped with metal detectors and latest weapons, which would eventually ensure foolproof security of such places, he added.

Ahsan Younas said extensive efforts would be made to bar the worshippers from parking their vehicles near Mosques and Imam Barghas during the holy month.

The police patrolling system had been improved further, he added.

Deployment of the cops at Ramaza Sasta Bazars and Dastarkhawans of the district was also part of the plan, he observed.

He noted that the security arrangements were finalized in consultation with the local traders, religious scholars (Ulema) and members of peace committees.

To a query, he said implementation of the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures would also be ensured at the Mosques to curb its spread in the city.

