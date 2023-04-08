1200 policemen to perform duty for Easter security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that tight security arrangements were made for Easter.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that more than 1200 police Jawans were deputed for Easter security while five SPs and 13 DSPs would monitor all security arrangements.

Elite force teams were also made alert for thorough patrolling especially at sensitive areas, he added.