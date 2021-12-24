UrduPoint.com

1200 Policemen To Perform Security Duties On Christmas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

1200 policemen to perform security duties on Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have planned comprehensive security arrangements on the eve of Christmas and special deployment at Churches and public places.

According to the police source, more than 1200 policemen will be deployed around churches in Islamabad and foolproof security arrangements have been planned for Christmas and special checking outside the churches.

The source said that it has been decided to make foolproof security arrangements on this occasion. He said that green belts near the Churches would be completely searched while mobile Eagle, Falcon squads and police Commandos would ensure patrolling in these areas.

Security duties at the public places including parks would be made more effective. Security would be tightened at entry and exit points of the capital and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion.

The IGP Islamabad, the source said, had directed all Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers for effective patrolling in their respective areas. Plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen will also perform duties near the churches and public places. It has been also ordered for strict action against the beggars and also conduct effective checking of hotels and inns.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Christmas Mobile Eagle All

Recent Stories

Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' ..

Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' portrait

56 seconds ago
 UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

57 seconds ago
 IUB to cultivate 6.7 mln acres Cholistani land

IUB to cultivate 6.7 mln acres Cholistani land

59 seconds ago
 UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recove ..

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

26 minutes ago
 Russia Plans to Produce 542-562Mln Tonnes of Oil, ..

Russia Plans to Produce 542-562Mln Tonnes of Oil, Condensate in 2023 - Novak

1 minute ago
 Rich Countries Receive More COVID Vaccines in Six ..

Rich Countries Receive More COVID Vaccines in Six Weeks Than Africa in One Year ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.