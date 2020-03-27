1200 public transport vehicles impounded on violation of ban in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar has impounded 1200 commuters' vehicles for violation ban on public transport and parked them inside the General Bus Stand (GBS).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar has impounded 1200 commuters' vehicles for violation ban on public transport and parked them inside the General Bus Stand (GBS).

Heavy cash penalties were also imposed on them.

On the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Police, Wasim Ahmad Khalil special check post of the traffic police were established under the supervision SPs and DSPs of the traffic police wherein the people were given awareness for the prevention against coronavirus and were urged to remain inside their houses.

During three day campaign on Charsada Road, G.T. Road, Ring Road, Saddar Road and University Road 1200 commuters' vehicles were also impounded for lifting passengers in violation of ban on the movement of the inter-district and intra-district transports.

Meanwhile, the SSP Traffic Police, Wasim Ahmad Khalil has directed the traffic police of the city for the implementation of the directives of the provincial government in letter and spirit. He has further directed stern action against the violators and showing no leniency with anyone in this regard.