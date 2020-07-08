UrduPoint.com
1200 Tiger Force Volunteers Ready To Serve In Tehsil Sadar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:11 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A some of 1200 volunteers of tiger force were ready to serve masses in Tehsil sadar area.

The volunteers have presented their services at Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shahzad Mahboob office here on Wednesday.

The volunteers were assigned task of implementation on SOPs regarding Coronavirus.

AC sadar Shahzad Mahboob said that the services of tiger force volunteers will be utilized during possible flood threats.

The volunteers could play their effective role regarding elimination of locust and to identify the elements involved in hoarding.

The priority will be given about tiger force volunteers services in their respective areas.

The cards and uniform will be provided to tiger force for their identity.

Federal government is preparing cards and uniform with same design for volunteers from across the country.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak is willing to take services of tiger force volunteers in every field, Shahzad concluded.

