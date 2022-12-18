1,200 urea fertilizer bags recovered from illegal hoard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has recovered 1,200 bags of urea fertilizer from hoarder and sealed premises of the godown.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Sunday that Deputy Director Agriculture Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, on a tip-off conducted a raid on a godown near Painsara and recovered 1,200 bags of Sona Urea and Babbar Sher Urea, which were illegally stored by the fertilizer dealer Iftikhar Ahmad to sell it in the black.

The raiding officer confiscated the entire fertilizer stock and imposed a fine of Rs50,000, besides sealing the godown premises.