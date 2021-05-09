1,200 wheat bags seized

PAKPATTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Naib Tehsildar Safdar Joyia seized 1,200 bags of wheat illegally stored at the house of a farmer in Chak Mouza Dullat Abad.

The Revenue Department official, along with the food Department staff, conducted a raid at the house of Haji Yousaf on receiving information about the hoarded commodity and seized the wheat bags.

The recovered wheat was shifted to government warehouse. On the report of Assistant Food Controller Muhammad Rafique, the police have registered a case.