12000 Bags Of Sugar Recovered From Godown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:27 PM

District administration on Monday raided at Ghulam purr area in Ghulam mills under the jurisdiction of Sader police and claimed to recover 12000 sugar bags from a godown of a private mill and sealed the mill after nabbing the owner of the mill

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration on Monday raided at Ghulam purr area in Ghulam mills under the jurisdiction of Sader police and claimed to recover 12000 sugar bags from a godown of a private mill and sealed the mill after nabbing the owner of the mill.

Acording to official sources, the raid was conducted on a tip of by District administration and police.

