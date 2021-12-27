12000 bags of sugar recovered from godown

District administration on Monday raided at Ghulam purr area in Ghulam mills under the jurisdiction of Sader police and claimed to recover 12000 sugar bags from a godown of a private mill and sealed the mill after nabbing the owner of the mill

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration on Monday raided at Ghulam purr area in Ghulam mills under the jurisdiction of Sader police and claimed to recover 12000 sugar bags from a godown of a private mill and sealed the mill after nabbing the owner of the mill.

Acording to official sources, the raid was conducted on a tip of by District administration and police.