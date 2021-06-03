UrduPoint.com
12,000 People Attended PHP Awareness Workshops

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

12,000 people attended PHP awareness workshops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :More than 12,000 people attended workshops and seminars, organised by the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police mobile education unit on different topics, during May 2021.

PHP Spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said on Thursday that awareness was provided on road safety, traffic rules, coronavirus, polio, smog and fog.

The PHP held workshops and seminars at 11 educational institutes, 35 public places, 35 taxi stands, 85 bus and truck stands and commercial markets, 14 villages, 15 hospitals and rural health centres, 18 petrol pumps, 34 goods transport terminals, 15 union councils and 24 banks during the month.

The PHP also held 36 road shows and road safety campus and three workshops besides pasting reflectors on tractor-trolleys and slow-moving vehicles.

The PHP also signed memorandums of understanding with four health and educational institutes.

