Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

12,000 people to be facilitated by water filtration plant in Shujabad:Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak inaugurated water filtration plant at Shujabad having capacity of 3000 gallon here on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said the filtration plant would facilitate 12,000 people on daily basis by offering clean drinking water to them.

He said that the provision of clean drinking water would help protect people from hepatitis and other diseases.

He said that provision of clean drinking water to every citizen was the top priority of the provincial government adding that all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto said that the underground water of the Shujabad city was harmful for health and added that new water filtration plants were the only solution for protecting people from diseases.

He said the two new water filtration plants have already been made functional in the city.

