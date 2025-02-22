Open Menu

12,000 Police Officials Deployed For Security Of Australia,England Match

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) More than 12,000 policemen were deployed for security of Australia and

England match of the ICC Champions Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium

here on Saturday.

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, officials

remained high alert, ensuring comprehensive security for the players, officials,

and cricket fans.

He emphasised that no stone should be left unturned to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of

international matches. He said that effective and close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket board, district administration, security agencies, and all relevant institutions must be ensured.

A Punjab police spokesperson shared that more than 12,000 police officers and personnel were

deployed for security of the Australia and England match.

Snipers were positioned at

residences, routes, the stadium, and surrounding buildings.

The Dolphin Squad, Police Response Units, and Elite teams carried out effective patrolling around key

routes and locations, while Safe City cameras were used for continuous monitoring of the teams' routes,

the stadium, and other important locations.

Additional traffic wardens were deployed to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and proper parking.

The IG Punjab instructed that search, sweep, combing, and intelligence-based operations continued.

