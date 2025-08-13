12,000 trees planted to mark Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) More than 12,000 saplings were planted on retrieved land near Roshanwala Bypass to mark the Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations, here on Wednesday.

The district government organised a ceremony at Roshanwala Bypass where Brigadier Iftikhar, Lieutenant Colonel Adeel and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasser jointly unfurled the national flag and inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting saplings with their own hands.

Conservator Forest Shaukat Ali Khan, Divisional Forest Officer Ansar Rasool, Assistant Commissioner Saddar Dr. Zulqarnain and others also participated in the activity.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Nadeem Nasir said that the local administration had retrieved the10 acres of state land in Chak No.242-RB Dasoha and this land was designated as a forest park named “Marka-e-Haq”.

He said that more than 12,000 saplings were planted at this park whereas more than 20,000 saplings have so far been planted across the district during current plantation drive.

He said that district administration is committed to safeguarding state land and green spaces. No one would be allowed to illegally occupy even an inch of public land, he added.

He said that tree plantation drive would help to beautify the environment, purify the air and raise awareness among citizens about the importance of trees.

Trees are a valuable asset and it would benefit our future generations, he added.

He urged the citizens to actively participate in the plantation drive by planting at least one sapling as a gesture of love for the homeland.

He also stressed that the celebrations would be made memorable through such environment-friendly activities.

He also paid tribute to the Pak army and said that it had foiled nefarious designs of India and Israel.

The government and private institutions across the district are actively taking part in the campaign, making it a key highlight of this year’s Independence Day festivities, he added.