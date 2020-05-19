UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12,000 Wheat Bags Confiscated In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:04 PM

12,000 wheat bags confiscated in Khanewal

Local food department confiscated over 12,000 wheat bags being hoarded in Chowk Jamal here Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Local food department confiscated over 12,000 wheat bags being hoarded in Chowk Jamal here Tuesday.

District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmad Javed said journalists that action was launched on direction of DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi against wheat hoarders.

Four dealers involved in wheat storing namely Malik Nasir, Rana Akmal, Zulfikar and Sardar were booked under charges of Hoarding Act.

DFC asked citizens to cooperate with district administration to bring social criminals into justice. They appealed peasants to sale their wheat to food department only to avoid letting wheat shortage and getting inflation in markets.

Related Topics

Shortage Sale Nasir Criminals Market Wheat

Recent Stories

Four Nurses at Seoul Hospital Contract COVID-19 Tr ..

1 minute ago

PM to address World Economic Forum tomorrow

23 minutes ago

Pesco carries out night time raids in peshawar

2 minutes ago

Armenia, Belarus Reject EAEU Gas Price Formation F ..

2 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted, weapons recovered in faisalaba ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader lauds SC's verdict for opening of marke ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.