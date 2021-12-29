UrduPoint.com

12,000 Youth Trained In KPK Under Kamyab Jawan Skills For All Programme: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 10:07 PM

12,000 youth trained in KPK under Kamyab Jawan Skills for All Programme: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that under Kamyab Jawan Skills for All programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,000 youths have been trained in skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that under Kamyab Jawan Skills for All programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,000 youths have been trained in skills.

The minister tweeted a video of Kamyab Jawan Programme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the Programme not only makes it easier for young people to do business but also increases employment opportunities, said a press release.

He said that so far, loans worth Rs 34 billion have been approved for more than 23,000 businesses across the country.

He said that approval of loans worth Rs. 2 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has significantly boosted business activities in the province.

He said that a total of Rs 2.

6 billion has been spent so far to make the youth skilled and prosperous through Kamyab Jawan program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mujahid Santori, a young man from Parachinar, got a loan and expanded his business of repairing and buying and selling motorcycles. He highly praised Kamyab Jawan program initiative.

Local college students can come to his workshop for learning free skills in the mechanical field. With the help of loan, we have got facilities, spare parts have come more.

The Kamyab Jawan programme loan scheme has boosted business across the country.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kamyab Jawan Programme is a revolutionary project aiming to empower youth of the country, which is being implemented successfully.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Young Man Parachinar All From Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Incumbent govt practically delivering: Chief Minis ..

Incumbent govt practically delivering: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 3 members of inter-provincial gang of bike lifters ..

3 members of inter-provincial gang of bike lifters held, six motorbikes recovere ..

2 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar on crime-free society held Comsa ..

Awareness seminar on crime-free society held Comsat University

2 minutes ago
 CEC AJK Press Foundation issues re-polling notific ..

CEC AJK Press Foundation issues re-polling notification

2 minutes ago
 Russia Donates Single-Component Sputnik Light Vacc ..

Russia Donates Single-Component Sputnik Light Vaccine Shots to Vietnam - Embassy

21 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal appreciates performance of NIH during, a ..

Dr Faisal appreciates performance of NIH during, after Covid-19

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.