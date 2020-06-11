120,000 champions registered to contribute towards clean, healthy Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has launched a Citizens Engagement Programme titled as 'Clean Green Champions' under the Clean Green Pakistan Movement where around 120,000 champions had registered to contribute towards clean and healthy Pakistan on a voluntary basis.

According to Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20, the people could register themselves as champions and share the voluntary activities under five pillars of Clean Green Pakistan, i.e., Plantation, Safe Water, Safe Sanitation, Hygiene and Liquid Waste Management, and Solid Waste Management.

For each pillar of CGPM, the Clean Green Champions would come forward to lead three types of activities. Firstly, the volunteers would extend basic services on a self-help basis like water supply, sanitation, and solid waste collection, etc.

Secondly, helping the local governments in providing essential services and handling citizen's complaints.

Finally, they would have to make awareness-raising for inspiring real change in community behavior towards the environment.