120,000 copies of Quran to be distributed in Arafat

Some 120,000 copies of the Holy Quran will be distributed among Hajj pilgrims in the Plain of Arafat, Mashar al-Haram and Mina near Mecca

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Some 120,000 copies of the Holy Quran will be distributed among Hajj pilgrims in the Plain of Arafat, Mashar al-Haram and Mina near Mecca

According to al-ain.com website, the Saudi Arabia's minister of Islamic affairs, Dawah and guidance, Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Ash-Shaikh, has ordered the operation.

He said the measure is aimed at helping the pilgrims get the most of the spiritual atmosphere and get more acquainted with the Word of God.

Meanwhile, Salim bin Hajj al-Khameri, the director general of the Islamic affairs, Dawah and guidance department in Mecca, said all the necessary preparations have been made for facilitating the pilgrims' performance of the rituals in Arafat and Mina.