120,000 liters of smuggled Irani diesel seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a bid of smuggling recovering 120,000 liters Irani diesel here in the limits of Daraban Police station during last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Daraban Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan along with Daraban Check post Incharge Ikram Ullah foiled stopped an oil tanker coming from Darazinda and bearing number (LET-8066) for checking.

The person sitting on the driving seat of the tanker introduced himself as Abdul Kabeer son of Raees resident of Mastung. The police, during the checking, recovered 60,000 liters Irani Diesel.

Similarly, another tanker bearing number (TLH-424) was stopped for checking last night at the same check post. The police seized another 60,000 liters Irani Diesel from that tanker.

Later, all the 120,000 liters of Irani Diesel were handed over to the Customs authorities.