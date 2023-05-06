UrduPoint.com

120,000 Wheat Bags Recovered From Hoarders

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that more than 120,000 wheat bags have been recovered so far during an action against staple food commodity smugglers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that more than 120,000 wheat bags have been recovered so far during an action against staple food commodity smugglers.

Chairing a meeting of deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot on Saturday, she directed them to expedite efforts for accomplishing wheat procurement targets well before time. She also directed the deputy commissioners to set up pickets on all entry and exit points in their respective districts and check wheat smuggling strictly.

She also reviewed digital census process and directed the DCs to ensure completion of their targets at all costs till May 15. She said all heads of departments in the division should review applications, filed by the citizens about no objection certificates (NOCs) for petrol pumps and grant them one-week time for depositing the fee for NOC. And if they fail to do so, their applications should be rejected.

