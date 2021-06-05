1200kg marijuana seized by Excise Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Inspector Hassan Ali Dashti of the Ubauro Police Excise Department with his team during search of a suspicious truck container near the National Highway Reni Canal near Kamo Shaheed in Ghotki District recovered 1200 kilograms of marijuana.

One accused namely Waris Khan was arrested, said a statement.

The accused was bringing marijuana from Charsadda to Sindh while the truck used in the incident was also impounded.

An investigation was launched against the accused.