1200kg Substandard Meat, 500 Kg Minced Meat Discarded

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday confiscated and discarded huge quantity of substandard meat and minced meat from butcher shops and imposed heavy fines on the butchers.

The spokesman of the Food Authority said that acting on a tip-off, a team of food safety raided a butcher's shop in Karkhano Market and a house on Ring Road and confiscated about 1200 kg of substandard meat and 500 kg of minced meat and Kababs.

The teams sealed the two units, imposed heavy fines on the owners and discarded the meat, minced meat and Seekh Kababs.

Director General Food Authority Shafiullah Khan appreciated the operation and warned that such elements would be dealt with strictly under the law.

APP/adi

