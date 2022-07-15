1,20,360 fine tickets issued over lane violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued 1, 20, 360 fine tickets to road users involved in lane violations during the month of June and significantly controlled the accidents through strict implementation of traffic laws.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ITP is taking elaborate measures to check violation of traffic rules and also ensuring smooth flow of traffic on busy roads of the city.

ITP police issued 1,20, 360 fine tickets during June 2022 to those involved in lane violation and the ratio of road accidents also decreased due to strict action. The number of calls related to accidents also decreased from 45 to 13 during the last month.

ITP is also installing speed checking cameras on Kashmir Highway to improve traffic systems on this avenue which would help to check over-speeding and lane violations. Moreover, simulators are being introduced for the purpose of fairness in conducting driving tests.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that elaborate measures are being taken to check traffic violations in the city. All staff of ITP have been directed to ensure indiscriminate action against those violating traffic rules.

He said that the e-challan system has also been introduced under the safe city project. He also appealed to the citizens to follow traffic rules and cooperate with police in ensuring implementation of traffic rules.